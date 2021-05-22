newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

COBO: Straight Outta Lockdown

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOBO: Straight Outta Lockdown comes to Birmingham with an almighty bang. This event occurred in May 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. All under 25s may require government-issued photo ID to gain entry. (See FAQs) This is a socially distanced show. Tickets only available...

www.skiddle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cobo#Straight Outta Lockdown#Tickets#Faqs#Birmingham#25s#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
Related
U.K.fantasy-faction.com

Rolling Fun in Lockdown

In the UK, throughout the pandemic (which is still going on though cases are declining and vaccinations are being pushed out rapidly), we’ve been through a few “lockdowns” – schools closed, work places closed, people working from home, children learning from home while parents try to keep them on-track (no easy task).
EducationKirkus Reviews

School Halts Use of ‘Ghost Boys’ After Complaint

An elementary school in Florida will no longer teach Jewell Parker Rhodes’ children’s book Ghost Boys to its fifth-graders following complaints that the book is anti-police, the Associated Press reports. The Broward County Public Schools district said the assignment of the book by teachers at a school in Coral Springs,...
Designpoppytalk.com

Collages + Once Upon a Lockdown

I am absolutely in love and inspired by these collages I spotted in the latest issue of South African-based craft magazine, Ideas. Four friends, (Liezl Van Schalkwyk @myheartdreaming, Lianne Smuts @studio_of_lianne, Anel Stricker-Bessinger @anelsb and Derika Volpi @derikavol), who equally have a passion for visual journals, planned 'a weekend get-together' via zoom during a hard lockdown this past year. The week prior to their 'weekend', the four each put together bits of inspiration from their daily lives to use as a starting point for their creations. The result of that weekend eventually made them decide to scan the journal pages and create a book that reflected something of their individual experiences during this unusual time. Inevitably, they wanted to share this experience with others in hopes that the idea might bring hope and inspire them to live a life of intentional joy and beauty. The book, Once Upon a Lockdown, is now a reality and available through their shared instagram account, @onceuponajournalpage. Perhaps this is a revival of the collage and visual journaling that swept the early days of blogging? I kind of hope so! A few clips from Ideas magazine @/ideasmagazine below. Styling by Hannes Koegelenberg @hanneskoegelenberg. Pssst! I purchased my digital copy of Ideas Magazine through Zinio.
TennisRaindance

The Lockdown Sessions: The A-Z of NFTs

This information-packed session explains the popularity of digital art with ownership recorded on blockchain and purchased in cryptocurrency. It’s the new rage. Some of the froth may have come off this year’s cryptocurrency rally, but crypto FOMO is finding new footing in a phenomenon that has left many scratching their heads in disbelief.
Photographythisweekinphoto.com

Boudoir in Lockdown, with Michael Sasser

Los Angeles-based boudoir photographer Michael Sasser discusses how he was able to push through the lockdown and emerge with a business that’s stronger than ever. This is particularly impressive considering at one point LA was one of the largest COVID-19 hotspots in the nation. Michael Sasser, in his own words…
Musiccultr.com

Funk D & Waldo Unite On Hypnotic ‘A Night In Tulum’

Funk D has some seriously impactful stories to tell. Having been an active DJ under this alias for roughly a decade, he has earned his keep full-on and has worked tirelessly to attain the level of status he is at today. “A Night In Tulum,” essentially pulls together some musical highlights we’ve heard dabbles of from past releases, a fitting track that falls properly into the world of Funk D. Tapping Waldo to be an enricher to the creative aura, “A Night In Tulum,” the two have outdone themselves on this one. The single generates some mesmerizing feelings within, all through the means of a instrumental pallet. The percussion and synth feels as if they are one complete unit. The production work stirs up feelings deep in the soul and brings them out to play. Grabbing all your attention bandwidth as the mood moves forth, the ending makes you miss what you just heard and gives the track that much more significance.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

George Clinton at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of George Clinton events here. Official face value from £34.11. Resale tickets from £82.10. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's O2 Academy Bristol for this George Clinton...
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

MP3: Bruh Bruh X Lil Durk – Quarantine In Houston

Download Bruh Bruh X Lil Durk – Quarantine In Houston MP3. Bruh Bruh and Lil Durk returns with a new song “Quarantine In Houston”, and we got it for you, download fast and feel the vibes. Do you Love songs like this one? Then bookmark our page, we will update...
San Jose, CAkoit.com

Win Tix: Straight No Chaser

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to Straight No Chaser “Back in the High Life Tour 2021”. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 05/24/2021 at 12:00am through 06/30/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive: Two (2) tickets to see Straight No Chaser – “Back in the High Life Tour 2021” on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Tickets are good for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Approximate Prize Value: $49.98. Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 07/01/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.