The Craziest Ways Men Tried To Get Their Exes Back

Another Hot Topic this time comes from a woman who suspects her husband of cheating and possibly having a second family. I'm having a serious dilemma here with my marriage. I need some help from your and your listeners. Here is the deal. I suspected my husband was cheating because he has been acting differently. I pay a lot of attention to every and his energy is definitely off. I watch his behavior and I called him out on it. He told me I was crazy he would never do anything like that. One day he left for "work" and I followed him. That morning I found out a lot of his actions are definitely shady. My husband drives to this random house and some woman and a small child, are on the porch. He picked them up dropped the kid off at daycare and dropped the woman off at a beauty shop. Then he went to work, so I followed him for 3 days he had the same routine. I want to know if this is his side piece and his baby, and most importantly why are you doing this. Any advice on how I should approach this situation?