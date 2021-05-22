High Altitude Society: Vail Valley Business Women Gather Together at Westin Riverfront Resort

The summer return of live music to Aspen’s main, year-round concert venue is set for June and will favor those who have been vaccinated. That was the word last week from Belly Up owner Michael Goldberg, who told members of the Pitkin County Board of Health he’s committed to ensuring that 80% of his customers each night will be vaccinated, while the other no more than 20% must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.