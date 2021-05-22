High Altitude Society: Vail Valley Business Women Gather Together at Westin Riverfront Resort
The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa welcomed Vail Valley Business Women recently for an in-person meeting and everyone was thrilled to see smiling faces. Zoom fatigue is a real thing, and, so it was nice to connect and interact with friends and acquaintances and meet new members in person. VVBW members gathered for an indoor/outdoor gathering featuring Lisa Mattis, president and chief executive officer of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis which is a national nonprofit organization that helps families living with MS thrive.www.vaildaily.com