Normally Wingstop's Lemon Pepper Wings are what brings fans to its Twitter account, but now its flirting game is attracting attention as well. The chicken industry might be facing a national shortage of wings across the country right now, but Wingstop has managed to distract from the crisis, albeit for just four hours. The official Twitter account behind the restaurants partook in a blatant game of timeline flirting with one customer last night, and entertained Twitter while doing so.