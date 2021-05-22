newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Letter: Colonial should pay for its recent pipeline shutdown

By Kaden Hill, Grand Forks Central High School
Grand Forks Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an article written by New York Daily News reporter Nelson Oliveria (“Colonial Pipeline shutdown prompts panic buying”) he wrote, “Long lines began forming at gas stations across the East Coast this week as panicked drivers worry about supply shortages and higher prices following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a major U.S. fuel artery that was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend.” He also reported that “The company said it was working to resume operations by the end of this week, but the temporary disruption is already wreaking havoc across the region.”

www.grandforksherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Industry
Grand Forks, ND
Business
Grand Forks, ND
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#U S#Gas Prices#Security Breach#Gas Stations#New York Daily News#The Colonial Pipeline#Equifax#Supply Shortages#Company#Gasoline#Fuel#Havoc#Attack#Panicked Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Hot 97-5

These Are North Dakota’s 10 Least Expensive Cities To Live In

According to the website Niche, these are North Dakota's 10 least expensive cities to live in. Before we get to that, here's how they determined their data. It's based on the cheapest places to live in America relative to income. Ranking of cost of living by city based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing using data from the U.S. Census and BLS.
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

GF Business News: retail…home sales & car wash

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low. It’s the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen. Instead of cutting jobs, many employers are struggling to attract enough applicants for open positions.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

North Dakota Reports Higher Natural Gas Production, Lower Flaring in March

Natural gas production outpaced oil in North Dakota’s Bakken Shale during March, according to the state Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (DMR). Gas production was 89.2 Bcf (2.8 Bcf/d), compared to 75.7 Bcf (2.7 Bcf/d) in February. Oil production totaled 34.3. million bbl (1.1 million b/d) from 30.3 million bbl (1.08 million b/d).
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

North Dakota, It’s Tax Day! Maybe File An Extension?

It's not just Tax Day, it's the already extended Tax Day!. We all pretty much know April 15th as tax day. In the past, I remember TV reporters canvassing post offices across the country, showing the long lines of taxpayers clamoring to get their tax returns postmarked before midnight. Post offices stayed open late to cover the crowds! It was kinda fun to watch, but not so much fun to be involved in I'm sure. Well today is tax day 2021, and I reckon things are relatively quiet at the post office- thanks to so many folks filing online. No doubt, modems will be burning the midnight oil.
Grafton, NDPosted by
Grafton Updates

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Grafton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Grafton: 1. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 2. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 3. Long Haul Open Deck Truck Driver; 4. Composite Repairs Specialist; 5. Electronics Delivery Helper; 6. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,012 per week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Administrative - $2,635 per week; 9. Registered Nurse - ONC - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Another rate hike in Grand Forks?

Another rate hike to be instituted by the Grand Forks City Council? We already pay more for wastewater and water than my mom does down in St Paul! What I pay for one month in Grand Forks, and there are only two people in my household, my mother pays for in three months.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Lignite industry provides energy, jobs in North Dakota

Lloyd Omdahl’s recent column calls for the death of the state’s lignite industry. He presented a list of Democratic talking points and a thinly veiled threat that “if North Dakota won’t close the power plants, then President Biden’s Administration will.”. A short six years ago we had President Obama’s war...
Cavalier, NDGrand Forks Herald

Cavalier resident starts land improvement business

A Cavalier resident has launched a land improvement company, and is looking to leave his mark on the Red River Valley. Brady Laxdal, a teacher and athletic coach, has begun work with his company Dakota Land Works, LLC, near Cavalier, N.D. Laxdal started the company with his wife Kristen, after having worked with the nonprofit business mentorship group SCORE, in Grand Forks. The company offers a number of improvement services from land clearing, to soil conditioning.
Personal Financecryptopotato.com

North Dakota City to Accept Cryptocurrencies for Utility Bill Payments

Williston hopes to expand bill payment options if interest and volume for crypto payments are significant. Williston, a city in North Dakota, plans to accept cryptocurrencies for utility bills online payments, becoming the first in the state to adopt crypto assets. According to City Finance Director Hercules Cummings, the city...
Politicsnaturalgasintel.com

North Dakota Governor Sets Carbon-Neutral Goal by 2030

North Dakota, the nation’s second largest oil-producing state, will strive to become carbon-neutral by decade’s end, Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday. At the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, Burgum cited the global energy sustainability effort that North Dakota intends to join. He encouraged the oil and gas industry representatives in the audience to support the initiative.
Energy Industry740thefan.com

Regulator sees further increase in North Dakota oil production

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s top oil regulator says the state’s crude production grew in March and should keep rising throughout the summer, following a lackluster start to the years. Figures released Friday show that the state’s daily oil output increased 2% to 1.1 million barrels per day in March. State...
Mayville, NDPosted by
Mayville Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mayville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mayville: 1. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 2. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $75.31/Hour $3012/Weekly; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Temporary Administrative Assistant; 5. Full-Time Manager-in-Training (Assistant Manager); 6. Cashier; 7. Financial Professional; 8. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3012.2 / Week; 10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,887 per week;
PoliticsJamestown Sun

Legislation is crucial to the future of local journalism in North Dakota

I’m scrolling on Facebook, and I see a tidbit of news. Sometimes it’s a link to a trusted news site, sometimes it’s not a trusted news site. Sometimes it’s a meme, or a photo of something that looks like a headline. Before I share anything, I need to know it’s true. So I google it. What I’m looking for in my Google search is a news source that I trust. And that’s almost always a newspaper.
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: An un-American new law in North Dakota

A new North Dakota law is sneaking into public schools’ divine command that is, to be blunt, un-American. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a law that has the goal of imposing on every public school classroom a set of biblical law that begins, “I am the Lord your God … You shall have no other gods before me.”