Letter: Colonial should pay for its recent pipeline shutdown
In an article written by New York Daily News reporter Nelson Oliveria ("Colonial Pipeline shutdown prompts panic buying") he wrote, "Long lines began forming at gas stations across the East Coast this week as panicked drivers worry about supply shortages and higher prices following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a major U.S. fuel artery that was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend." He also reported that "The company said it was working to resume operations by the end of this week, but the temporary disruption is already wreaking havoc across the region."