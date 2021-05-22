newsbreak-logo
Report: One-Third of California’s Restaurants Permanently Closed Because of Pandemic

By Hannah Bleau
Cover picture for the articleApproximately one-third of California’s restaurants permanently closed because of the shutdowns spurred by the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. Gov. California Newsom’s (D) extended lockdowns battered the restaurant industry in the Golden State, resulting in mass layoffs and, ultimately, the permanent closure of restaurants. According to the state’s Senate’s Special Committee on Pandemic Emergency Response, roughly a million workers in the industry were “furloughed or laid off.”

