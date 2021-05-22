Report: One-Third of California’s Restaurants Permanently Closed Because of Pandemic

Delta Air Lines has become one of the largest US companies to refuse to hire new employees who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.CEO Ed Bastian told CNN: “Any person joining Delta in the future we will mandate to get vaccinated before they can sign up with the company.”The head of the Atlanta-based airline added that he also strongly encourages the company’s existing 75,000 employees to take the vaccine.In an interview with CNN correspondent Richard Quest, Mr Bastian said that the company would help employees understand the risks of not getting vaccinated.He added that those who choose not...