NFL

Broncos | Bradley Chubb to miss OTAs

By FantasyGuru
fantasyguru.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) underwent a ‘minor’ ankle procedure earlier this week, and will miss the team’s upcoming OTAs. It’s the same ankle that forced Chubb to sit out the final two games of the 2020 season, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

#Broncos#American Football#This Week#Ankle#Training Camp
