No wok needed – and you get the perfect combo of chewy and crispy noodles. I think we all know Chow Mein as a stir-fried dish, and one with incredibly tasty slippery, saucy noodles at that, but this recipe has a genius twist up its sleeve – you bake the whole thing on a sheet pan. That means that there’s no stir-frying at all with this Chow Mein, but the oven method turns out a combination of crispy and soft noodles that you just don’t get out of a wok. It’s as versatile, easy, and delicious as your usual Chow Mein but it has a little extra crunch for you. And trust me, it gets gobbled up fast.