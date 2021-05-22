newsbreak-logo
Texas State

No. 1 single artist for Texas Music Charts, Bart Crow, to perform at Aero Crafters on Friday, May 28

 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, May 28, No. 1 single artist on the Texas Music Charts, Bart Crow, will be performing at Aero Crafters on the Beer Garden stage. Crow will be performing his flow of Red Dirt, Texas Country and Americana music. Crow has contributed six No. 1 singles...

