NBA

Los Angeles Lakers: Player grades for the 2020-21 regular season

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 18: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand attended for the national anthem before the NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) So...

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/11/21

New York Knicks (38-30) at Los Angeles Lakers (38-30) The Line: Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The New York Knicks invade the Staples Center to do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The New York Knicks have been in great...
Hulu Announces Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries

Hulu has ordered a nine-part original docuseries for 2022 chronicling the history of the Los Angeles Lakers from Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss and director Antoine Fuqua, in association with Fuqua Films, Haven Entertainment and Los Angeles Media Fund. The logline: The untitled series details the past four...
The Los Angeles Lakers should be happy to be in play-in tournament

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to play behind Anthony Davis #3 during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on May 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Los Angeles Lakers: It all depends on LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball after returning to the starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on April 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Lakers: Predicting the play-in games and awards

Due to injuries to their top two players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers tumbled to seventh place in the West. Under the new postseason format, the Los Angeles Lakers now must win a play-in game to qualify for the actual playoffs. Their first chance occurs Wednesday against the...
Anthony Davis Won’t Call 2020-21 Season Successful Unless Lakers Raise Another Banner

The Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to get healthy before the 2020-21 season wrapped up, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, in particular, looking like themselves. Injuries were the bane of the Lakers’ existence as they almost never had their full lineup available, though that changed with the last couple games of the season. In wins against the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles was dominant for stretches and looked more like the championship team fans have been accustomed to watching.
Golden State Warriors versus Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA play-in tournament will be held this week and the defending NBA Champions need to take down the red-hot Golden State Warriors to enter the big dance. The Lakers have two of the three meetings between the teams this season, winning by 31 on March 17 and by 26 on February 21. The Warriors won by two on the road on January 18.
Is the play-in round the best path for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Sometimes, you have to lose in order to win. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a peculiar spot with two games left in the regular season. They will enter the 2020-21 NBA postseason as either the 6-seed or the 7-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, meaning regardless of where they land, they will be on the road in the first round.
Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2513Los Angeles Lakers#2514Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles had their struggles this season thanks to injuries and a rotation that left plenty to be desired at times. The Lakers managed to rally in the second half to down the Warriors in the 7/8 play-in tournament matchup to punch their ticket here. They finished the regular season third in the Pacific Division with a 42-30 mark, nine games behind the Suns. Against Golden State, the Lakers needed to rally in order to earn the victory to advance. Los Angeles trailed 15-4 out of the gate, cut the deficit to six after one quarter and trailed by 13 at the half before regrouping. The Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to two after three quarters and used a 12-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a seven-point lead with 8:36 to play. It was a tie game with under a minute to play before LeBron James hit a long three-pointer with 58.2 seconds to go to give the Lakers the lead and neither team scored the rest of the way. Los Angeles shot 40.7% from the field, including 10 of 31 from three-point range, but scored 29 points off 20 Golden State turnovers in the contest. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win while James posted a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Is Denver the new Los Angeles? Vegas odds favor the Avalanche and Nuggets this postseason

Could Denver be the next Los Angeles or Tampa Bay when it comes to winning multiple championships in a year? The Dodgers and Lakers won the World Series and NBA respectively while the Lightning and Buccaneers won their championships as well. Both Denver teams have made it to the postseason and the betting odds like the chances of both teams to make playoff runs.
2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
Lakers will have No. 22 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their regular season with the same record (42-30) as the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers, which meant that their place in the NBA Draft would be determined by a tiebreaker after the season was over. On Tuesday, that tie was broken through a...