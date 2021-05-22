Lakers-Warriors Play-In Tournament Was Most Watched NBA Game On ESPN Since 2019
The Play-In Tournament game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, televised exclusively on ESPN, tallied 5,618,000 viewers and a peak audience of 6,149,000 viewers. These numbers add up to being the most-watched NBA broadcast on ESPN since the 2019 Western Conference Finals.