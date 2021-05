Now more than ever, it is imperative that restaurant and hospitality brands have a mobile app that is custom to their brand. Digital applications that provide quick remote ordering with easy checkout, delivery, and curbside pickup is the new standard. There is a lot of competition out there. If your brand doesn't provide a good mobile app solution, then users will rapidly move on to someone who will. App-wise, you've got about five seconds to make a digital impression that leads a user to complete a sale. If your mobile app has technical issues and delivers a lousy experience, you will lose that potential customer and the corresponding revenue.