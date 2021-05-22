Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom didn’t listen to me
Chaim Bloom didn’t consider my opinion in making Red Sox moves. As Boston Red Sox fans, we certainly know far more about the intricacies of baseball than management, coaches, and scouting. That is displayed at the baseball parks and on social media and blogs. Writing articles has Captain Obvious moments and opinions. Red Sox fans love opinions. Going back several months, I noticed some of my opinions that Red Sox management – especially Chaim Bloom – choose to ignore.bosoxinjection.com