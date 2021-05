Most people are always looking for ways to earn extra money, and it might be easier than you think. What are the ways that you earn extra cash?. I recently got back into selling on eBay and to be honest, it's kind of addicting. You post something, and someone buys it for what you're asking, and all is well. My buddy recently told me of a certain comic book that had just been released and it was getting a lot of hype, and for whatever reason, that value of said comic had jumped up tremendously in anticipation of the release.