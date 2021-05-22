newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter: Re: Independents are part of the problem

By Victor Panizzon, Northwest side
tucson.com
 2 days ago

I would like to preface this letter by writing that Jonah Goldberg is one my favorite columnists. However, I disagree with his opinion that Independents "are part of the problem". How can you belong to any party that you find morally bankrupt? A friend of mine once told me that everyone should choose a candidate of their choice, regardless if they are a member of either major political party. This vote would express your displeasure with the choice of major party candidates. Some might say that your vote was wasted, but they are not believing that we live in a true democracy.

tucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independents#Political Parties#True Democracy#The Arizona Daily Star#Voters#Major Party Candidates#Political Party#Opinion#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

The Liz Cheney vote is part of a bigger problem | Hear Me Out

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, House Republicans will vote on whether to remove Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position as the third-highest ranking Republican in the House. Representative Cheney is being punished for not supporting the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump....
Presidential Electiontucson.com

Letter: Concerns regarding re-count of presidential ballots

There are a number of powerful people who believe that voter totals were inaccurate. The latest recount funded by some politicians and supporters may arrive at a different result than original/other counts. If this happens, then then we are entitled to an explanation as to why the voting tallies are different. I.e. what was different about the original count process and the re-count process. Assuming that a methodology/process was different, it should be identified and clarification as to why the recount process is superior.
Canby, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Letters

A look at letters to the editor for the week of May 10: One more school board election opinion offeredTo the editor: As a government teacher in Canby and as an elected Canby City Councilor, I urge all voters to study the issues and then vote. This school board election is important. There are four seats up for grabs with distinctly different candidates opposing each other in each race, so this election will have a much bigger impact on our schools and children than usual. Don't judge your candidates by which (ones) have the most signs. Instead, please read...
Yuba City, CAAppeal-Democrat

Letter to the Editor: Re: Red is blue, blue is red

From 1976 until 2000, conservatives were blue; liberals were red. In the 2000 presidential election, all television media unabashedly switched the colors of the political parties to the opposite of what they were. “Whatever the reason, all the news outlets certainly played a part in establishing blue and red as the colors when they collectively used them the same way,” reported Dictionary.com.
PoliticsLewiston Morning Tribune

May 16 Letters to the Editor, Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

I am responding to the vile, uncalled for and despicable attack on Rep. Priscilla Giddings by Shirley Ringo in your May 9 paper. What a load of garbage. It is obvious to me that she knows nothing about the character of our outstanding District 7 representative and simply engages in character assassination for some woke feminist principle she has. ...
MinoritiesQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: We're not done yet

On May 2, a letter appeared in the paper criticizing Don Wooten's views regarding increasing racial discrimination in our country. The letter writer seems to think the civil rights movement and laws of the 1960's magically solved discrimination. The laws forced states to admit Black people to schools, restaurants, theaters...
Presidential ElectionSouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Assertions seem to change when they’re repeated

Regarding Freddie and the Big Lie. What Fred Wilferth doesn’t say in his letter to the editor is the fact that “all” credible sources in the world deemed our election the most secure in history. Except for the disgraced ex-presidential cult of Mar-a-Lago. Fred know this. He is just trying...
Presidential ElectionOrlando Sentinel

Closed primaries leave moderates voiceless | Letters

Independents get no respect even though we are one-third of Florida voters. We live in a state that does not allow us to vote in primaries. We live in a country so far divided that there is no “moderate” or “middle” party. I am pro-choice and pro-Second Amendment. Where is my party?
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: Freedom of Speech

Since when is it a crime to voice ones opinion. Silencing Representative Cheyney is a prime example. Trump lost the election fair and square, but yet he still is whining and complaining. He will never accept defeat, give it up Donald and admit it. Welcome the new president. Joe Biden has done more for this country since he has been president than Trump did in (4) four years. We are supposedly a Republic, but yet Biden has to overcome numerous obstacles.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Reader: Stop 'fixing' our elections

I protest attempts at politicizing Michigan's polling process. Our state had a record turn-out at the last election, and the record shows that the results were fairly and accurately counted. There was nothing to improve! And yet we suddenly have 39 bills being proposed to "fix" the election system. Some of these stand out for their ignorance of both current events and impartial poll-taking:
Immigrationtucson.com

Letter: Re: Letter "Immigrants will bolster workforce"

The writer of "Immigrants will bolster workforce" should be aware of some things. America allows about 1 million "legal" immigrants into the country annually. There are still millions of Americans who have not returned to the work force since Covid began. In part because of the stupidity of Democrats in Congress and Biden for passing a $1.9 trillion partisan stimulus bill that included $300 WEEKLY unemployment benefits through September. That is in addition to normal state unemployment benefits. Small business owners are looking for employees, but some report they cannot find any because of this lucrative unemployment federal benefit that provides an incentive not to work. It is believed to be a reason for April's dismal jobs numbers. If thousands of migrant adults coming here illegally are granted asylum status, they will eventually be given work authorization, creating more competition in the job market and putting downward pressures on wages. Two bad economic situations created by Democrats and Biden.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

It's debatable: Does America really need political parties?

In the latest installment of "It's Debatable," Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster debate the need for political parties in America. Moster is a former litigation attorney in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations who has offices in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Georgetown. Loewy is the George Killiam Professor of Law at Texas Tech School of Law.
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

Letter: Reject radicalism

I disagree with the opinion piece, dated 5/17/21 titled “Balance is needed in ND government.” It states, ND government, and by implication the North Dakota voter, is “increasingly despotic and at times fanatical.” According to this writer, North Dakota’s Republicans are slaves to the gun lobby, right to life and the fossil fuel industry. He claims that they are racist homophobes that cling to their guns and religion. Does this sound familiar? I have always believed that North Dakotans are generally fair and level-headed. Does the writer seriously believe that our leaders and the state’s electorate are racist radicals?
Politicsarcamax.com

John M. Crisp: The current version of political conservatism is a threat

Strange things have been happening in the Republican Party. Our understanding of them might be served by a brief review of the traditional meanings of the terms “conservative” and “liberal.”. The story of American politics has always been about the tension among citizens with different opinions about how big the...
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Election reform? More like voter suppression

In the interest of disclosure, I’m what folks call “a yellow dog Democrat.” I’m a member of the party’s State Executive Committee. As a communications consultant, I have worked for countless numbers of Democratic Party candidates. But I also worked for a Republican governor for three years. The governor’s chief of staff, Andy Taggert, is one of the finest men God has put on the face of the earth. He is literally a choir boy – at First Baptist Jackson.
SocietyThe Post and Courier

Letter: Socialism leads to less freedom

If you’ve wondered why so many people have a favorable opinion of socialism, you have to look no further than to analyze the thinking errors in the muddle-headed letter to the editor ”Socialism makes America successful” in the April 23 issue of the Aiken Standard. The author claimed that “Basically, civilization is socialism.” His argument consisted of claiming that any cooperation of individuals in society was an example of socialism.
Congress & CourtsPost-Star

Letter to the editor: We're overspending on war machinery

Republicans cry that investing over $2 trillion dollars on infrastructure is far too much, and that requiring the super-rich and the corporations that currently pay little or no income taxes to start paying their fair share will hurt the U.S. economy. Yet our representatives in Congress are happy to support...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Re: the May 17. article “Letter: RTA Plan and climate change”

I enthusiastically agree with the letter writer today complaining about more proposed asphalt for Tucson. Tucson's roads are already so overbuilt and excessively wide that bike lanes, sidewalks and more landscaping could be added to the already existing roadbed with no need for widening. Simply narrow the overly-wide lanes and reduce the excessive number of lanes. Tucson's roads are built like freeways, which encourages speeding and dangerous driving. No wonder pedestrians are regularly killed here. To cross an intersection is almost a mile hike to cross the: two-lane left turn lane, the six travel lanes, the middle lane, and the dedicated right turn lane, which lanes are all excessively wide. Pavement increases the heat-island effect and destroys the desert. It is time for more environmentally-aware thinking and to stop making Tucson look like a freeway-centered industrial site.