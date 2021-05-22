Goodwill: “We want your junk”
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas (GINWT) stands by its conviction that “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.”. The recent article on Fox Business entitled “Marie-Kondo effect: Goodwill doesn’t want your junk” has compelled me to assure our generous community: Goodwill absolutely wants your “junk.” And, on behalf of my fellow local, nonprofit leaders who, in this community fund critical programs and services by selling donated goods, they want your gently used items too.www.kcbd.com