Letter: Israel's Actions Mimic those of Nazi Germany

In a few countries with near universal vaccination life is close to normal again, but last Sunday’s RH said that we probably aren’t going to get to herd immunity in the U.S. Should we care? Without some social distancing, cases would grow, so social distancing probably won’t end completely. With the virus around for the long haul, management gets harder. Just knowing where we need to be for herd immunity is harder as more contagious variants already cause most of our cases. Besides, even if we got to zero tomorrow, new cases and new variants will still keep coming in from other states and countries.