Letter: Israel's Actions Mimic those of Nazi Germany

By Bruce Hilpert, North side
 2 days ago

How ironic that Israel has now become the genocidal aggressor against a historically oppressed people. It's actions toward the Palestinians would make Adolf Hitler proud and directly parallel his actions in the Warsaw Ghetto. In both cases, the oppressors took the people's lands by force; forced people into a concentrated confinement; denied freedom of travel; seized the wealth of the oppressed; and used deadly force indiscriminately when the oppressed tried to stand up for their rights.

