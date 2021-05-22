Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana's First Skeleton Athlete, Offers NFTs To Raise Funds To Compete In The 2022 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) May 22, 2021. Akwasi Frimpong has had a dream and relentless focus to become the first Winter Olympic medalist from Africa. It’s been an arduous journey, from growing up in Ghana to sliding down the ice head first at over 80 mph in the Olympic games. Frimpong, known as The Hope of a Billion, is also an innovator and entrepreneur, and he’s now offering limited edition NFTs to help raise funds, which will give him a realistic shot at winning a medal.