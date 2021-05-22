NBA playoffs 2021: Everything you need to know about the 16 teams in the mix
The 2020-21 NBA playoffs are finally here. And this thing is as wide open as ever. The Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards survived the play-in tournament and are now among the 16 teams still vying for an NBA championship. Here's everything you need to know about each of them, including the most concerning challenges, stats to watch and the biggest matchups in each first-round series and final play-in showdown.www.chatsports.com