NBA playoffs 2021: Everything you need to know about the 16 teams in the mix

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Game 2 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting once again the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 19:30 ET in Game 2 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the 2nd and 7th-best teams of the conference. The Celtics lasted only one halftime, as they held the Nets into just 16 first quarter points and went into the locker room with a 6-point lead. But it was the Nets’ turn to play great defense and they held the Celtics into just 40 total points in the second half and got away with a 93-104 win that gave them the 1-0 lead in the series.