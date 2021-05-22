newsbreak-logo
Letter: Freedom of Speech

By Peter Monteverde, Southeast side
 2 days ago

Since when is it a crime to voice ones opinion. Silencing Representative Cheyney is a prime example. Trump lost the election fair and square, but yet he still is whining and complaining. He will never accept defeat, give it up Donald and admit it. Welcome the new president. Joe Biden has done more for this country since he has been president than Trump did in (4) four years. We are supposedly a Republic, but yet Biden has to overcome numerous obstacles.

