Letter: GoFraudMe

They say several people who have taken the first dose of the covid vaccine have not taking the second. There has been several people using the internet to discuss the negative side effects they experienced after taking the second dose. Some have made the side effects seem worse than the virus. This makes the decision to get the second dose very hard for some. Should the information concerning the negative side effects of the second dose be eliminated? Of course not, People have a right to know what they may experience if they choose to get fully vaccinated. I do believe people who post their negative reactions to the vaccine should do so with some caution and understand how it may impact the decisions others make concerning getting the second dose. Everyone must decide what is right for them based on what information they have available. Good or bad it's all we have.