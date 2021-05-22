newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letter: GoFraudMe

By James Torrey, West side
tucson.com
 2 days ago

One would think that the result of our presidential election is based solely on the vote of the American people, that the candidate who gets the most electoral votes is the winner. Whether the loser concedes or not, shouldn’t make any difference – it’s the people, not the candidate, who decide. But Trump has discerned that, by non-concession, he can turn a defeat into a money faucet. He says, donate to me to fight this fraud, but not to the GOP, write your checks directly to DJT! Talk about GoFundMe, this amounts to GoFraudMe. Absolutely incredible that so many Republicans have fallen for this sham. They talk about “moving on” after January 6, yet they cannot move on after November 3.

tucson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#American#Gop#Djt#The Arizona Daily Star#Gofundme#Non Concession#November#Fight#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: #LosetheLiars

The Republican Congress has decided to demote Liz Cheney for telling the truth about the election lie from the liar Donald Trump. That makes them even worse liars. If you vote Republican, you need to vote these reprobates' out of office. #LosetheLiars. #MoveOutMcCarthy. #CancelCruz. #ReleaseRubio. #ScrapScalise. #GetRidofGraham. These supposed representatives of democracy have sworn such a strong loyalty to Trump, that is is Hitler like. They forget that they took an oath to defend our great democracy, even if it irks Donald Trump and his base.
Junction City Daily Union

Letter to the Editor

Here I sit, as so many others have sat, for days waiting for a telephone reply to messages that I left on telephones after the “leave a message after the tone.” Messages to find out some information or to correct some problem or for some other important reason. Right now I am trying to get through to a federal employee so I can find out how to have more Federal Income Tax with held, a second Federal employee so I can get a prescription filled, a state employee so I can complete a state request for information and a doctor’s office so I can make an appointment.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Jackson

The attack on the reporter at the press event of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently at the Discovery Center was an attack on all of us. We are fortunate to live in an area with an abundance of press that brings us the news of the area through all types of media. The reporters for these outlets work diligently to bring us honest news. They deserve to be treated with the same respect we all expect.
Societytucson.com

Letter: Dreamers

If dreamers are old enough to get financial aid and in state tuitionfor college and other benefits that US citizens have are they not old enough to apply for US citizenship on their own?. Thomas Wenzel. East side. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Sex CrimesYankton Daily Press

Letter: ‘Almost There’

This is in response to Mr. Wilson’s letter (A ‘Safer South Dakota?’ Press & Dakotan, May 6). In regards to mess on border, it would be best to look at the Democrat Party’s own policies, starting with Clinton in his presidency. Couple that with the 1994 Peso collapse. Bring forward the Clinton rape of Haiti earthquake fund of 2010. It seems all that money stayed with Clinton Fund.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Distractions

What do the following have in common: Abortion, School Prayer, LGTQ, Gun Control, Flag Burning, Socialism, The Big Lie? These issues have all been used over the years to distract us from the real issue of tax inequity. Congress has been busy making the rich much richer and the middle...
U.S. PoliticsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Podulka

Our Revolutionary War founders have a lot to answer for. They gave us the "Don't Tread On Me" Gadsden flag with its coiled rattler — too easily co-opted these days as an excuse for obstinacy and selfishness. Republicans like Rep. Jack Bergman who applaud government expenditures they happen to approve...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Zelenock

Thank you and congratulations to the Record-Eagle for its decision to pursue the Freedom of Information Act litigation against the Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education. The people have a right to know what local government officials are doing, and why. This principle is too often ignored by government.
Public Healthtucson.com

Letter: Confused

They say several people who have taken the first dose of the covid vaccine have not taking the second. There has been several people using the internet to discuss the negative side effects they experienced after taking the second dose. Some have made the side effects seem worse than the virus. This makes the decision to get the second dose very hard for some. Should the information concerning the negative side effects of the second dose be eliminated? Of course not, People have a right to know what they may experience if they choose to get fully vaccinated. I do believe people who post their negative reactions to the vaccine should do so with some caution and understand how it may impact the decisions others make concerning getting the second dose. Everyone must decide what is right for them based on what information they have available. Good or bad it's all we have.
ElectionsWVNews

Dutchess letter

If you believe in voter suppression of any kind, you need to leave and live in a third-world country or a communist country. Many people don’t vote, but, by golly, they have the right to!. If you believe minimum wage is enough, then your self-worth is even less. If you...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Misleading

I am a citizen member of the Clatsop Community College Budget Committee, and have served on the college's foundation board since 2012. A new political website has appeared making various misleading comments about the college. Two are outright lies. The college is not raising tuition and fees for the coming year, and did not raise them last year.
Presidential Electionyoursun.com

LETTER: Vote for policies not just the person

Can we just put all party affiliation and political opinions aside for a few minutes, and being honest with ourselves, look in the mirror and ask a few questions, such as: Am I happy with what's going on at the southern border with illegals and drugs pouring into our country from all over the world? Some of which will show up in our own community.
Jefferson County, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Geiger letter

What a sad day when a great local paper prints a so called “news article” from a known animal rights propagandist and then fails to label it as such. The opinion piece, “Why meat and dairy corporations are the Achilles’ heel of Biden’s climate plan,” published in the May 19, 2021, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union, was repurposed from the Los Angeles Times. In publishing it in the Daily Jefferson County Union, the item reads as if it was written by a staff member of the Los Angeles Times. What’s missing is the real byline from the author, Viveca Morris. The Los Angeles Times at least noted that Morris is the Executive Director at the Law, Ethics, & Animals Program at the Yale Law School. That’s just the half of it. In Morris’s online bio at Yale, she writes that she focuses on how “the force of law can be leveraged to address industrialized abuses of animals, people, and the environment.”
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

LETTER No reason to suppress voters

Most of us do know that the election was a fair election. Among others, Trump’s own cyber security chief, whose job it was to ensure a free and fair election, said it was the safest election in our country’s history. Every state certified the election, several after recounts. There were very few cases of fraud (a handful) found throughout the entire country.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Politics driven by greed, fear, anger

Greed, fear and anger. It appears these three personal human responses are what is driving our political system today. Here is a breakdown: The first two responses, greed and fear, apply to our elected Republican congressional folks. The last two responses, fear and anger, apply to the millions of Donald Trump's voting base.
PoliticsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Delusional conservatives

Two Letters to the Editors printed in Sunday’s Forum section of the Times show just how delusional a large portion of “conservative” politics has become. One suggested that the hundreds of rioters that broke into the US Capitol on Jan. 6 were a bunch of harmless tourists taking selfies as part of a field trip. What they tried to do is to intimidate Congress and keep the vice-president of the United States from counting the votes of the electoral college.
Presidential Electionmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Letters answered

In her letter to the editor on April 25, Imelda Coronado tells us she doesn’t believe President Biden is a “nice guy.” “Joe’s fake niceness,” she writes, “clearly reflects the nastiness that he thinks he can hide from smart Americans.” Huh? OK, fine, but nice guy or not, and like it or not, Biden made history by garnering more than 81 million votes, more than any other president in U.S. history and 7 million more than Trump.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

The truth is apparently relative: Letter

Is the truth generally so readily available all a seeker must do is turn on the television or open a newspaper to be in full possession of it? Is the truth generally popular enough in this world to profit those who speak it or must they be censored, persecuted, maligned by liars acting out of an instinct of wicked self-preservation? In the immediacy of a crime and big lie, is it true that there is no evidence of wrongdoing except a reasonable suspicion which begins a long process of investigation by which evidence is produced and at last truth uncovered as the gloried fruit of a painfully slow series of events?
Politicstucson.com

Letter: SB1532

This is my eleventh year teaching. I know many teachers may be upset about SB1532. I am not. In fact, as an advocate for diversity in education, I’m thrilled. This bill, if passed, will make it a requirement for teachers to teach both sides of controversial issues, or face a $5,000 fine.
Societytucson.com

Letter: Question

Why are there not 400 Jan. 6th Insurrectionists locked up in a Federal prison? Actually, 401. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.