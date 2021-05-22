newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding: lawyer

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sdMV_0a8ACRkD00

CAIRO (Reuters) - The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel’s detention and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said on Saturday.

The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, and remained grounded for six days, blocking traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

The vessel has since been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) pursues a $916.5 million claim against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

An appeals chamber at Ismailia Economic Court held hearings on Saturday over the ship’s detention, which the SCA is seeking to uphold following an appeal by the owner, as well as the SCA’s financial claim.

Lawyers representing Shoei Kisen argued that the SCA had been at fault for allowing the ship to enter the waterway amid bad weather, Ahmed Abu Ali, a member of the legal team, told Reuters, adding that the authority failed to prove any fault by the ship.

Recordings from the ship that were presented to the court showed disagreements between SCA pilots and its control centre over whether it should enter the canal, Abu Ali said.

Lawyers for Shoei Kisen said the ship should have been accompanied by at least two tug boats suitable for the ship’s size “but this didn’t happen”, he added.

The SCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but it has publicly denied being at fault.

Lawyers for Shoei Kisen also argued that the Ever Given’s detention was legally flawed and that the work to release the ship was not “a salvage (operation) in the proper legal sense”, meaning the SCA could not seek compensation for such an operation, Abu Ali said.

“This was one of the duties of the authority according to the traffic contract,” he said.

Shoei Kisen is claiming $100,000 in initial compensation for losses related to its detention, he said.

The court was expected to issue a decision on the case on Sunday, lawyers and witnesses said.

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Global Trade#Container Ships#The Ever Given#The Suez Canal Authority#Japanese#Ismailia Economic Court#Fault#Sca Pilots#Boats#Cairo#Initial Compensation#Traffic#Lake#March#Hearings#Directions#Recordings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Economywcn247.com

No court decision on Suez Canal’s claim over massive vessel

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the the seizure of the massive Ever Given ship that blocked the waterway in March. The authority and the ship’s owners are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the Ever Given ran aground and how much compensation should be paid. The appeals chamber of the Ismailia Economic Court referred the case to a lower court to rule on the canal authorities’ demands for compensation from Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the ship’s Japanese owner, according to a defense lawyer representing the ship's owners.
Industrythecherawchronicle.com

Ever Geffen still slips back after the Suez Canal blockage

The container ship that closed the Suez Canal for a while in March will remain in series for now. A lawyer said that an Egyptian court ruled, on Sunday, that he does not have jurisdiction to adjudicate the confiscation case. This is the second time that the owners of the...
Economytheloadstar.com

More delay for shippers as Ever Given legal wrangle is sent to a higher court

Frustrated shippers with cargo on board the arrested Ever Given are likely to have to wait another week to find out when their goods might be released. Over the weekend, an Egyptian court heard from the shipowner’s legal team, which argued that the Suez Canal Authority was at fault for the grounding of the vessel in the waterway on 23 March, as, given its size and the weather conditions, it should have been accompanied by two tugs.
IndustryArkansas Online

Canal to keep hold on ship for now

CAIRO -- An Egyptian appeals court Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority's demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the Ever Given ship after it blocked the waterway in March. The authority and the ship's owner are in dispute as...
Economymaritime-executive.com

Ever Given's Owner Places Blame on SCA for Disruptive Grounding

Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the owner of the now-famous boxship Ever Given, is pushing back against the Suez Canal Authority by seeking compensation for the vessel's ongoing detention. The SCA has filed a $900 million-plus claim against Shoei Kisen in connection with the refloat effort and the six-day shutdown, including an...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal -lawyer

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the Japanese owner of the Ever Given container ship against the vessel’s detention in the Suez Canal, where it blocked traffic for six days in March after becoming grounded, a lawyer said. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Yusri Mohamed Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by David Goodman )
Industrymarinelink.com

Suez Canal Revenues Reach $552 Million in April

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday its revenues in April were $552 million compared with $476 million in the same month last year. The canal's authority said 1,814 ships transited in April, up from 1,731 ships in the same month last year. A massive container ship blocked the waterway...
Elizabeth, NJroi-nj.com

Biggest cargo ship to ever dock on East Coast reaches Elizabeth (SLIDESHOW)

The largest container ship to ever reach a U.S. East Coast port reached the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal. And it appeared to be even bigger than advertised. The CMA CGM Marco Polo, carrying just over 16,000, 20-foot equivalent units — what those in the industry call TEUs but most call cargo containers — arrived Thursday morning to much fanfare.
Public Safetytheloadstar.com

Desperate Ever Given shippers look to sea robbery laws

Piracy and sea robbery is what some shippers are calling the Suez Canal Authority’s (SCA) refusal to allow them to get their cargo. A group of Swedish shippers are asking whether an 18th Century law can be used to ensure they can retrieve their cargo, listeners can hear on The Loadstar Podcast, out today. The question hinges on whether the SCA is a government organisation (in which case, apparently, sea robbery is fine) or whether it’s a commercial enterprise.
Traffictheloadstar.com

Suez Canal digs in to extend double lane and deepen southern stretch

It seems as if some lessons have been learned from the Ever Given drama. Work has begun on extending a second lane in the Suez Canal, which allows for two-way traffic. The Suez Canal Authority confirmed over the weekend that work had begun to lengthen the lane by 10km, and that it would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end.
Trafficinvesting.com

Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

CAIRO (Reuters) -The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday. The SCA announced this...
Industrymarinelink.com

Suez Canal expansion plans lift dredging firm Boskalis

Shares in Dutch marine services provider Boskalis jumped on Wednesday, a day after the Suez Canal unveiled a project to expand the southern stretch of the waterway. The Suez Canal Authority plans to expand and deepen its southern section, where a container ship became jammed and blocked traffic for six days in March, throwing international supply chains into disarray.
WorldBirmingham Star

Sisi green-lights Egypt's Suez canal expansion after ship blockage

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved the widening and deepening of the southern part of the Suez Canal, after a stranded mega-ship crippled the critical maritime artery for six days in March. The project is said to last 24 months, he added, with the widening extending lanes "by 40 metres...
EconomyTrumann Democrat

Suez Canal chief: Vessel impounded amid financial dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities impounded a massive cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month amid a financial dispute with its owner, the canal chief and a judicial official said Tuesday. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie said the hulking Ever Given would not be allowed to leave the country...