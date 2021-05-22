newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Man sentenced to probation for impersonating federal agent

Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent. Allen David Reinemund, 58, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Holly Springs, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Charges#Criminal Law#Federal Charges#Law Enforcement#Federal Law#Probation#Man#Homeland Security Agent#Wake County Prosecutors#Investigators#Speeding#February#N C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Woman arrested for hitting Elizabeth City protesters with car

Elizabeth City, N.C. — A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting protesters with her car in Elizabeth City on Monday night. Lisa Michelle O'Quinn of Greenville was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement.
Mebane, NCPosted by
WRAL News

NC man charged with choking, threatening to kill his father

Mebane, N.C. — A Mebane man was charged with punching and choking his father, then threatening to kill his family. David Glenn Fulp, 44, threatened to kill his father, his wife and his brother. Fulp also promised his father that he would have a shootout with sheriff's deputies if they arrived, officials said.
Lexington, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them

LEXINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina deputies shot and killed an armed man who fired at them last weekend, a sheriff's office said. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responding on Saturday to a report of multiple people exchanging gunfire were directed to the suspect, The Dispatch of Lexington reported Monday. The man, identified as Adam Hartley, was tracked to the back yard of a home on N.C. Highway 150. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had a firearm and what was termed “an edged weapon.”
Louisiana StatePosted by
WRAL News

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
Goldsboro, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Dismembered human remains discovered in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Wayne County man says he found a dismembered and discarded body in his driveway, just blocks from downtown Goldsboro. As of Monday night, the Goldsboro Police Department is being tight-lipped about details, but Rodney Daniels says he is still in shock from the discovery. He says...
Columbia, SCPosted by
WRAL News

Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weeklong manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said. Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt during his...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Woman killed in Raleigh crash along Glenwood Ave.

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman has died from a crash along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. The crash happened overnight, but the vehicle wasn't discovered until daybreak around the 5100 block of the road, not far from Creedmoor Road. One northbound lane of traffic surrounding the crash was closed. Investigators are...
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Former Firebirds employee files legal complaint against restaurant

Durham, N.C. — A former Firebirds Wood Fired Grill employee says she was sexually harassed and wrongfully terminated from the Durham location of the Charlotte-based chain, according to a complaint filed Friday in Durham County Superior Court. Brianne Ellis worked as a server from August 2018 through April 2019, according...
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Dozens of gunshots overnight, as car with bullet holes runs into Durham man's yard

Durham, N.C. — Gunfire in the middle of the night kept Durham police busy for hours overnight. The shootings were less than an hour apart and within 3.5 miles of each other. A shooting on N. Roxboro Street happened around midnight. The major road was closed until around 6 a.m. and littered with bright red shoes, clothes and other items, which had orange evidence markers placed beside them.
Spring Lake, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Black man's auto body shop vandalized with swastikas

Spring Lake, N.C. — The Black owner of a Spring Lake auto repair shop is taking action to stop vandals from damaging vehicles on his lot with racist graffiti. For the past three weeks, someone has been breaking windows out of cars and painting disturbing messages on cars at Dwayne Haynesworth's Auto Body and Repair shop.
Asheville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Courts denies motion to halt Confederate monument demolition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An appeals court in North Carolina has denied an emergency motion to halt the ongoing demolition of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument in downtown Asheville. The Citizen-Times reports that Friday's decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals is a blow to last ditch efforts by a historic...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Wilmington, NCwcti12.com

Ten years in prison for man convicted of running drugs from High Point to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to just over ten years in federal prison on charges related to drug trafficking. G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said undercover investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit put in an order for heroin with Shyreek Thatch in November 2019, and Thatch and Mikal Huff, 19, of High Point, left an apartment in Wilmington to make the delivery.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Wilmington, NCWECT

Victim in cold case takes stand during rape trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim in a high profile rape case took the witness stand Monday to testify against the man who she says raped her 25 years ago. When North Carolina began testing backlogged rape kits a couple of years ago, officials say her kit got a match to a Florida man named Wayne Soller.