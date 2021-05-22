newsbreak-logo
Muskingum County, OH

Doyle W. Harple

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoyle Wilbur Harple, 78, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Genesis Hospital. He was born October 10, 1942 in Waynesburg to the late Roy Wilbur and Violet J. Simmers Harple. He had a Master’s degree in Education Administration and retired from the Muskingum Valley Education Center as an administrator. He was employed in education for 34 years. He attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, the Retired Teachers Association and a member of the Board at the Muskingum County Arc Housing Inc.

