Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Two entwined wooden obelisks sit at the southeast corner of McCarren Park in Northern Brooklyn. They’re made of plywood, which was a ubiquitous material last summer as businesses and institutions across New York boarded up in anticipation of riots that never happened. Those plywood barriers were detested by many in the city, myself included. Luxury art spaces like the Whitney Museum, Hauser & Wirth, and the New Museum, among others, barricaded themselves from the public. Meanwhile, other spaces did the opposite and opened up their venues to protesters, including Invisible Dog Art Center, the Asian American Writers’ Workshop, and Triple Canopy, which all heeded calls to #OpenYourLobby for protesters.