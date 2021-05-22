Lawmakers approve bill to require colleges to post the cost of textbooks in advance

Wondering what the reopening plans are in your state or whether you have to wear a mask? The New York Times now has a state-by-state map for you to keep track. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the State University of New York and the City University of New York will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students returning this fall, assuming the federal government gives full approval to the vaccines. “If you must have a vaccine, get it now if you have to get it anyway," Cuomo said. "I also encourage private schools to do the same thing. Let’s make a global statement — you cannot go back to school in September unless you have a vaccine. That will be a major motivation to get the vaccine." Cuomo added that the requirement would be contingent on standard approval of the vaccine, which is being distributed under emergency authorization from the federal government. (Bocanegra and Young, 5/10)