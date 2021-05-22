newsbreak-logo
Lawmakers approve bill to require colleges to post the cost of textbooks in advance

By CHRIS LEHMAN of the Oregonian
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon lawmakers have signed off on a bill that would require public colleges and universities to inform students about the cost of most of their textbooks before they sign up for a course. The Oregon Senate approved House Bill 2919 Thursday on a 24-1 vote. It earlier passed the House,...

