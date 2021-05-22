newsbreak-logo
CNN Fired Rick Santorum for Racist, Pro-Colonization Comments

By Alaina Demopoulos
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
CNN finally fired Rick Santorum, nearly a month after the former Pennsylvania Senator made racist, pro-colonization comments about Native Americans at an event for young conservatives. The Huffington Post first reported this news. “We birthed a nation from nothing, I mean nothing was here,” Santorum said on April 26. “I...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

