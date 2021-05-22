newsbreak-logo
Florida State

“Nearly Naked” 24-Year-Old Florida Woman Arrested After 110 MPH Stolen Car Chase On I-75

By Maria Hernandez
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNh4A_0a8ABcXX00

A 24-year-old Plant City woman has been arrested after a high-speed, and lengthy run from the police, that started in Gilchrist County, ends in Pasco County Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, just after 10:00 AM, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert regarding a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 in Sumter County.

FHP Troopers located the 2009 Cadillac sedan near the 307 mileposts and attempted a traffic stop near the 300 milepost in Hernando County.

Immediately the vehicle fled from Troopers and reached speeds in excess of 110 MPH while changing lanes and passing on the roadway shoulder.

At Exit 285 in Pasco County, the vehicle exited onto westbound SR-52 where the pursuit concluded following the employment of a PIT maneuver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng8I2_0a8ABcXX00
SOURCE: FHP

Investigators say, Rachael Lynn Stefancich 24, of Plant City, nearly fully unclothed, was immediately taken into custody and arrested for Grand Theft Auto, Reckless Driving, Fleeing & Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Driving While License Suspended.

Stefancich was later delivered to the Hernando County Jail.

Other News: U.S. Army Blocks Comments On Its Woke Recruiting Ad Because Of Overwhelmingly Negative Reaction

