When Justin McSwain agreed to share his weight loss story on My 600-Lb Life, he knew he was letting the world into one of the most vulnerable moments in his life. Like many of the people featured on the show, Justin struggled to ditch his unhealthy eating habits. As a result, he dealt with lots of self-doubts. On many occasions, he felt that he simply wouldn’t be able to accomplish his goal. However, it was also clear that he was serious about making some changes. Unfortunately, episodes of My 600-Lb Life, don’t follow cast members much longer after they’ve had their weight loss surgery. When the show ended, viewers were left wondering whether Justin was able to turn his life around and regain some of his independence. Keep reading to get an update on Justin McSwain from My 600-Lb Life.