A Compilation of Star Wars Actors Goofing Off to “Sunflower”

TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always nice to see a cast that’s able to have fun with each other on the set and just loosen up from time to time, especially since making a movie like Star Wars can be understandably tense given that everyone wants to get it right. It has to be said, even John Boyega looks like he was having a good time since there’s no denying that he’s admitted to enjoying working with his costars during the movie. The only problems with Boyega came when he apparently thought that he’d been brought in to save the franchise when the truth was that he’d been brought in as a part of the franchise that had a good chance of being important to it, but that wasn’t enough supposedly. Anyway, moving on from that, it does look and sound like the cast of the most recent Star Wars trilogy had a pretty good time with each other more often than not and were able to get along as they did their best to revive and continue the Skywalker saga as it led towards its inevitable end. One could go on and on about what was done to the franchise, what went wrong, what could have been done better, and so on and so forth, but the truth is that the latest trilogy didn’t hit rock bottom. There were plenty of things to be said about it and plenty of moments that felt as though they could have been far different and thus far better, but this is what we have at the moment and there’s no changing it at this time. If anyone even wants to give a single thought to what it would take to reboot the entire Star Wars franchise it feels as though their brain would short-circuit before they made it past episode 1.

