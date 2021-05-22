newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Ivey to Sugar Land. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia from Seattle in exchange for cash...

