Saturday's Transactions

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Brewers will have their second match with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Brewers are going downhill as of the moment, hauling six defeats in the late season. The team managed to avoid a sweep against the Atlanta Braves by winning the last match. Milwaukee lost its first meeting with Cincinnati last Friday to a score of 4-9. Daniel Vogelbach scored the first point in the 2nd inning. Kolten Wong hauled the last point in the 7th inning. The Brewers made 4 runs, 6 hits, and 4 RBIs during the game. Milwaukee ranks 3rd in the NL Central standings with a 21-23 record.