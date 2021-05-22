newsbreak-logo
Would Money Encourage You To Get Vaccinated? Polis Hints At Potential Sweepstakes For Coloradans

By Obed Manuel
cpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould you soon be eligible for a prize from the state if you’ve been fully vaccinated?. Gov. Jared Polis hinted this week at that possibility on Twitter after a reporter tweeted at the governor asking if Colorado was considering any sweepstakes program to encourage more state residents to get vaccinated. News of the potential new program comes as the state experiences a drop in demand for vaccines.

www.cpr.org
Related
Public HealthPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Would You Get the COVID Vaccine for a Chance at One Million Dollars?

Before we even get started on this topic I feel the need to let everyone know that I'm not trying to change your decision on the COVID-19 vaccine. If you want the vaccine everyone knows that it is now widely available, and if you don't feel it's right for you, that's entirely your decision. But would your decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine change if you had a chance to win one million dollars just like what is happening in Ohio?
Colorado Statekiowacountypress.net

Polis ends Colorado's mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

(The Center Square) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced on Friday that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear face masks in public. The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance that eased mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people on Thursday. Several states, including Pennsylvania, Vermont and Nebraska, have already updated their state orders to be in line with the new CDC guidance.
Public HealthPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Small percentage of Coloradans vaccinated for COVID-19 test positive for virus

DENVER (KRDO) — New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows a small percentage of Coloradans fully vaccinated for COVID-19 continue to test positive, be hospitalized, or die from the coronavirus. On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis touted that COVID-19 vaccines are at least 95% effective in preventing infection.  “When you’re vaccinated, The post Small percentage of Coloradans vaccinated for COVID-19 test positive for virus appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StateLongmont Daily Times-Call

FAQ: When and where can Colorado kids can get COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an emergency use authorization to administer Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 15. It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for this demographic and it has shown 100% efficacy for that age group in clinical trials, according to said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s state epidemiologist.
Public HealthWestword

Polis Drops COVID-19 Mask Mandate Like a Hot Rock

At a hastily scheduled May 14 press conference, Governor Jared Polis took obvious delight in announcing that Colorado will follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lead and drop the state's mask mandate for anyone who's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, whether the setting is indoors or out. Over...
Colorado Stateenglewoodherald.net

Colorado ends mask rule for many indoor spaces

After 10 months of living under a statewide mask order, Coloradans saw a major step toward ending the requirement to wear masks in public spaces announced by Gov. Jared Polis, who made a point of emphasizing his maskless appearance. “Today, I got to walk into our press briefing room without...
Public Healthcolorado.gov

Gov. Polis Announces New Mask Guidelines, Visits UPS Vaccine Clinic

DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis shared Colorado’s new mask guidelines, following yesterday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “If you have been fully vaccinated, the pandemic is largely over for you, and you can now resume your activities without a mask,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is the day we have been waiting for. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask in public indoor spaces. I hope the fun of an unmasked future incentivizes those who have yet to get the vaccine to do so.”
Public HealthBowling Green Daily News

Governor ends mask mandates, allows mask 'suggestions'

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will no longer require COVID-19 mask mandates and instead will allow mask “suggestions,” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Friday. The announcement followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's more lenient mask-wearing guidance released Thursday for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Public Healthcoloradopolitics.com

In wake of new mask order, who needs to keep covered up?

Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that the general public is no longer required to wear masks, in line with new guidance released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, the CDC specifically said that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks anymore in most...
Oregon StateKVAL

Oregon appears to be considering money incentive to get vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. — It appears the state of Oregon is considering a monetary incentive to encourage people to get a COVID vaccine. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown's office announced a news conference for Friday, which was typical. But what was unusual was that the statement said a representative from the Oregon Lottery will be involved.