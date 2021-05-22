Gabriel Medina’s Little Cousin Is Maturing Quickly
Surfing’s main attraction is undoubtedly the barrel. It’s a magical curve that performs a hard refresh on the brain—erasing hours of botched turns and fly-away airs. Someone who embraces this truth is Rodrigo Saldanha, a top-tier U16 surfer from Brazil who happens to be Gabriel Medina’s cousin (not by blood). It’s evident that Rodrigo had one goal during his trip to the Maldives, and his three minutes of tube time serves as a token of his success. Sure, we could ask the “but can he go backside?” question, but for the time being, we genuinely don’t care.stabmag.com