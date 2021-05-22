Gabriel Medina’s Little Cousin Is Maturing Quickly

​Watch The Best Waves Of the Year in O’Neill Wave of the Winter. O’Neill’s Wave of the Winter is a contest for the people. With hundreds of worthy entries to the video contest, it was tough to distill it down to 20 minutes of the wildest rides on the North Shore. We’re talking some of the craziest Outer Reef waves we've ever seen, mixed in with equally intense Backdoor, Off-the-Wall and Pipe barrels. And while there is only ever one winner -- who will take home $25,000 -- this documented the best of these spectacular rides over the whole winter and.