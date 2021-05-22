newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Man sentenced to probation for impersonating federal agent

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent.

Allen David Reinemund, 58, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.

Reinemund told the trooper he “was on the job” in an effort to avoid a speeding ticket, prosecutors said in a news release. The trooper ultimately arrested him.

Reinemund later showed Wake County prosecutors a photograph of a ballistic vest bearing his name in an attempt to have his state criminal charges dismissed, the news release says.

When investigators searched Reinemund’s home, they found and seized a government badge, a ballistic vest and other law enforcement paraphernalia, according to prosecutors.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Holly Springs, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Charges#Criminal Law#Federal Charges#Law Enforcement#Federal Law#Ap#Probation#Man#Homeland Security Agent#Wake County Prosecutors#Investigators#Speeding#February#N C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Salem, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Driver arrested following wrong-way crash on Interstate 93

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A motorist has been accused of driving while intoxicated in a wrong-way crash with a box truck on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire. Police said the driver, identified as Anne Bell, 26, of Albany, New York, was traveling in the wrong direction on the northbound Exit 1 off-ramp at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and collided with the truck.
Clackamas, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Authorities: High school defaced in hate crime

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — The Clackamas High School principal on Monday found the front doors of the school plastered with Donald Trump stickers and defaced with beans, a derogatory symbol against Latinx people. In a letter to families and students Monday, principal Nate Muñoz said the vandalism appears to have...
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Contractor under federal investigation over OT pay

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts contracting company accused of failing to pay employees for overtime worked also allegedly threatened a former employee he suspected of reporting the case, federal investigators say. Charles Capone, owner of Capone Bros. in Canton also made false accusations to her new employer,...
LifestylePosted by
The Associated Press

Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault

DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger and lost two teeth in the attack last weekend, according to a union president, who complained to the airline’s CEO about unruly passengers. “Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences,” said the union president, Lyn Montgomery....
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Wilmington, NCWECT

Victim in cold case takes stand during rape trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim in a high profile rape case took the witness stand Monday to testify against the man who she says raped her 25 years ago. When North Carolina began testing backlogged rape kits a couple of years ago, officials say her kit got a match to a Florida man named Wayne Soller.