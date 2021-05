There is no flag. No big red line or a flashing sign. “Don’t go past this point, this is as far as you can go” doesn’t exist. Your limitations are just that, yours. It is up to you to understand them and figure them out. What a bum hand, right? This isn’t a story where I will share how to best know your limitations and follow them. I don’t even know my own limitations, so it would be pretty hypocritical to tell you how to do better when I am constantly pushing myself too far. This is a story to tell you that I see you. You’re trying. You want to do better, but hey, how can I play a game if I am blindfolded, and the goal is behind me?