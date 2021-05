Police have killed at least 229 Black people out of a total 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.A popular chant, heard during thousands of protests across the country after the murder of George Floyd, was a simple one: “Say his name.” It was a simple act of memory after so many other victims of police brutality had been forgotten, or never acknowledged.The police...