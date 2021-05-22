Infinite Lagrange Will Be Released In The West On June 2nd
After being pushed back from April, NetEase Games will finally release Infinite Lagrange on mobile in the west on June 2nd. The company revealed during its NetEase Connect 2021 conference that their 3D sci-fi strategy title will be coming to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and others. It was originally set for launch on April 21st but only released in Europe at that time. But better late than never as we're now just a couple of weeks from seeing it in the states. You can check out more info about it below.bleedingcool.com