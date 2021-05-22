newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California school locked down when stapler mistaken for gun

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Officers responding to a report of a possibly armed person at a suburban Sacramento high school discovered it was a student with a stapler.

Elk Grove High School and an elementary school were locked down when the report came in Friday and officers from multiple agencies were called in to assist.

“During the course of the investigation, officers learned a student used a stapler as a prop to act out a scene from a movie. The stapler was open and the reporting party believed they saw a weapon,” the Elk Grove Police Department said in a statemen t.

The department said the incident was turned over to school administration to address “as there was no criminal conduct identified as a part of this call for service.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Education
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Education
Sacramento, CA
Government
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stapler#School Administration#Elementary School#Guns#Armed Police#Ap#Elk Grove High School#Criminal#Calif#Multiple Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Clackamas, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Authorities: High school defaced in hate crime

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — The Clackamas High School principal on Monday found the front doors of the school plastered with Donald Trump stickers and defaced with beans, a derogatory symbol against Latinx people. In a letter to families and students Monday, principal Nate Muñoz said the vandalism appears to have...
Charleston, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: No charges for officers who shot man with knife

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia police officers who shot and wounded a Black man wielding a knife will not face any charges, a prosecutor has said. A review of body camera video and reports determined the Charleston Police officers did not commit any crimes in the shooting of Denaul Dickerson on April 30, Kanawha County First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris told news outlets on Monday.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

4 found dead in, near Ohio home after shooting, police say

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — Four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, police said. Police did not immediately identify them or make clear whether there were any survivors or witnesses to the shooting Monday at the apartment in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Columbus.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Staterosevilletoday.com

California district attorneys raise alarm over early release of violent criminals

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire announced that he joined Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 40 elected District Attorneys across California, in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits to more than 76,000 state prison inmates.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Sacramento Involves Fleeing Driver

Hit-and-Run Driver on El Camino Avenue Involved in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Sacramento on May 15 after the walker was hit by a hit-and-run driver. The report by the Sacramento Police Department stated that officers were sent to investigate a report of an accident at El Camino Avenue and Clay Street at about 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying in the road who had suffered critical injuries.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...