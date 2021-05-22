First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction

The first three Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history have been driven by the assembling of one key team: The Avengers. Once that team defeated Thanos, its members have spread to the wind. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has passed, as has Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Captain America (Chris Evans) lived a full life. It’s time to pass the baton. But to whom? Well, the first official trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals suggests that a new team has been with us this entire time… and for centuries before that. They are, as their name suggests, eternal. And their introduction is about to flip the MCU on its ear. Watch the new trailer above, and then we will discuss.