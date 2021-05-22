newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter confirming that the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder would feature Natalie Portman becoming the titular character in some capacity, speculation began to run rampant. Many wondered what events could lead to Portman's Jane Foster becoming the next Thor, and director Taika Waititi opened up about the chance to acknowledge the Jason Aaron/Russell Dauterman comic storyline that played a pivotal role, Natalie Portman picking up Mjolnir and transforming herself into Thor, which also put the effects of breast cancer on her body on hold – but also the effects of chemotherapy too. During a press junket for Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, the director spoke to Variety and brought up serious life events that lead to Jane embracing the power, telling them,

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jojo
Person
Jason Aaron
Person
Natalie Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Marvel#Comic Books#First Jane Foster Thor#Heritage#Cgc Nm#Film#Storyline#Director Taika Waititi#Love#John Buscema Cover#Feature#Collectors#Breast Cancer#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInverse

Thor 4 sketchy leak reveals a mythical new MCU rivalry

Thor: Love and Thunder’s cast might be even bigger than we think. The Marvel sequel is set to feature a wide array of both returning MCU characters and new faces, including Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and (possibly) Russell Crowe as Zeus. A questionable new leak suggests that the film could even feature the introduction of yet another notable character as well — someone who will very much not get along with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.
MoviesComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor 10th Anniversary by Recalling No-Name Casting With Tom Hiddleston

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first Thor movie, which introduced Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder and Tom Hiddleston as his mischievous brother, Loki, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, both stars have had an enormous presence in the MCU, with the duo leading two more Thor movies and appearing in the Avengers films. Loki even has a Disney+ series debuting next month. To commemorate the milestone, Hemsworth took to Instagram to look back at the first film and how the press covered his and Hiddleston's casting before either of them became a highly sought-after superstar.
TV & VideosWinter is Coming

Will Chris Hemsworth be in the new Loki series on Disney+?

Now that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that Marvel has come to play with their series on Disney+, all eyes turn to Loki as the next big series to hit the service. Though the series won’t debut until June 9, fans are already wondering who might show up in a big cameo.
Moviestheubj.com

Chris Hemsworth Shares On Instagram A Funny Thor: Love and Thunder Poster

Chris Hemsworth shares an exceptionally low-spending Thor: Love and Thunder banner including him and chief Taika Waititi. Wonder Studios gave the divine force of thunder an apparent makeover with Thor: Ragnarok by bringing Waititi on board. After two Shakespearan and more genuine performance films. The author/chief infused Thor’s motion pictures with a mind-boggling comedic nature, a crazier story, and more goofy visuals. This prompted Thor: Ragnarok saving the establishment. And Marvel Studios rapidly attempting to bring Waititi and Hemsworth back for another go-around.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ Reportedly Has Solo Film On the Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with so many characters, Avengers, heroes, and villains that many of us have grown up with. Now that the MCU is expanding into Phase Four, and more characters are having their story expanded upon like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the list continues, there are still a few iconic characters out there that have yet to have their own stand-alone film.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

'They really squeezed the budget for the official poster': Chris Hemsworth wears a long blond wig and a Marvel cap as he poses for a cheeky selfie on set of Thor: Love and Thunder with director Taika Waititi

Chris Hemsworth has been busy in recent months filming the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise in Sydney. And on Saturday, the Australian actor shared a cheeky selfie from the makeup chair on set, alongside his friend and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. In the photo, Chris, 37,...
MoviesComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Poses With Taika Waititi in New Photo

Slowly but surely, Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer to wrapping principal photography. To celebrate, Thor Odinson himself is jesting with his millions of followers on Instagram. Friday afternoon, Chris Hemsworth shared a snapshot to his social media, joking that Marvel Studios scaled back its budget for promotional materials for the feature. As such, the Thor star posed for a picture — complete with his Thor locks and a fancy new Love and Thunder cap — with helmer Taika Waititi.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Marvel's Loki, Owen Wilson Is Joining A Superhero Movie

This June marks a first for Owen Wilson’s career: he’s starring in a comic book project. The longtime Wes Anderson collaborator is taking part in the Disney+ series Loki as the mysterious Mobius M. Mobius, but it turns out that Wilson isn’t just building superhero-related cred by appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also doing so by joining an original superhero movie.
Movieschipandco.com

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Set Photos Reveal New Asgard

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ Set Photos Reveal New Asgard. Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, but in the meantime, we’ll have to settle for sneak peeks through photos and videos from the cast and crew!
MoviesInverse

Avengers: Endgame theory fixes a huge Mjolnir problem in Thor 4

What did Captain America do with Mjolnir when he went back in time at the end of Avengers: Endgame? The obvious answer is that he returned the hammer to Asgard at the exact moment when Thor took it earlier in the film. But what if Cap had something else in mind for the powerful weapon?
MoviesGamespot

Timothee Chalamet To Play Willy Wonka In Upcoming Origin Story Reboot

Actor Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) has been cast in the titular role of the upcoming Willy Wonka reboot from director Paul King (Paddington), according to Deadline. Titled Wonka, the film is expected to functionally serve as both a reboot and a prequel, focusing on the iconic inventor and whimsical chocolatier's younger days before opening a factory.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Eternals Trailer Has Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Taking Marvel To New Heights

The first three Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history have been driven by the assembling of one key team: The Avengers. Once that team defeated Thanos, its members have spread to the wind. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has passed, as has Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Captain America (Chris Evans) lived a full life. It’s time to pass the baton. But to whom? Well, the first official trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals suggests that a new team has been with us this entire time… and for centuries before that. They are, as their name suggests, eternal. And their introduction is about to flip the MCU on its ear. Watch the new trailer above, and then we will discuss.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Thor: Love and Thunder: What Russell Crowe’s Zeus Could Mean For The MCU

One of the biggest Marvel fan favorites from Marvel’s Phase Three was Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. The movie had Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder showing more of his infectious personality than ever and finding the full scope of his powers after the destruction of his trusty Mjolnir. Waititi and Hemsworth are currently filming its followup, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Russell Crowe will play Zeus in the flick. Yes, the King of the Greek Gods is coming, and this could make for a huge shift for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Theory Explains How Jane Foster Gets Mjolnir In Thor: Love and Thunder

When Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters next year, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will transform into the Mighty Thor. How and when has yet to be seen, but one new popular fan theory suggests it may tie into the conspiracy of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) residing on the Moon. Does that sound a little far-fetched? Absolutely, but the theorist behind the idea has pretty solid reasoning behind it.