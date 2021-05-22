newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

God Of Riffs Will Be Coming To Steam Early Access In July

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVyersoft and developer Boss Music Games revealed that their VR rhythm title God Of Riffs will be coming to Early Access in July. The game will have you banging your head to a truly metal soundtrack as you battle demons and warriors in the depth of hell in a crusade to vanquish everything in sight. We're honestly shocked Tenacious D isn't tied to this one as you rampage through to the beat of your own axe. The game is set to launch into Steam Early Access on Tuesday, July 27th with support for Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest. You can read more about the game here and check out the latest trailer for it as we wait the two months.

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Early Access#Riffs#God#Tenacious D#Rhythm Guitar#Bass Guitar#Sea Bass#Double Bass#Oculus Rift#Boss Music Games#Vr#Guitar Solos#Rhythmic Melee Combat#Trailer#Awe Inspiring Sea Gods#Devil Horn Hands#Battle Legions#Undead Skeletons#Fearsome Ice Giants#Wield Musical Battle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Hokko Life launches on Early Access on June 2nd

Wonderscope Games has announced that its cozy community simulation game, Hokko Life is launching on PC through early access on June 2nd. The Team17-published game welcomes players into the laid-back town of Hokko. Start your new virtual life after hopping off the train and takeover Hokko’s old workshop and get creative while using materials to design everything in town to your level of desire. The game is inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but Hokko Life goes beyond the Nintendo game and allows players to customize every small detail. That includes adjusting the specific position and angle of a position of a couch cushion or the size of wallpaper.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Galactic Civilizations 4 Announced, Early Access this Summer

Stardock has announced the latest entry in their 4x space strategy series. Galactic Civilizations 4 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the Alpha version is coming to Steam Early Access later this Summer. Gal Civ 4 is vastly increasing the galactic scale by adding star sectors, expanding the tech...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

PQube announces Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 for Steam Early Access

Publisher PQube and developer Agate have formally announced Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2, set to release this Summer on Steam Early Access. A sequel to 2018's Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story, this RPG/Simulation hybrid allows players to create their own superhero academy. The development team expects the Early Access period to take about 1 year, with updates planned for every eight weeks.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Casual Indie Simulator Panic Mode Entering Steam Early Access

Do you like casually-stressful situations, confined to a simple simulation game? Well, if you do, Germany-based independent game developer Moebiusgames has some good news for you! Their casual simulator game, Panic Mode, is coming to Steam Early Access on June 25th of this year. In Panic Room, your goal as...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Journey to Moonray Flows into Steam Early Access Later This Year

Element 115 has announced a companion game for their upcoming Souls-like title: Moonray. Moonray takes place on a distant world, one so distant that the only viable means of reaching it is via hyperspace. This is where Journey to Moonray comes in: it covers players’ voyage from our world to Moonray’s strange planet. Fittingly, Journey to Moonray is a twin-stick shooter featuring many flashy effects and attacks. However, the standout feature here might just be its psychedelic, fluidic backgrounds.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Causa, Voices of Dusk’ Leaving Early Access This Month

Causa, Voices of Dusk, the intriguing turn-based strategy card game available on Steam, will be leaving Early Access on May 26. The full version of Causa, Voices of the Dusk will contain battle passes, bi-color leaders and decks, power Card Packs, 6 new faction leaders, and 50 new cards (in addition to the starting set –350 cards in total).
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Realpolitiks II Leaves Early Access

Modern-day grand strategy Realpolitiks II exits Early Access today!. 1C Entertainment along with developer, Jujubee, is excited to announce that Realpolitiks II, their real-time grand strategy where you can take control of any contemporary nation and lead them to world dominance, is coming out of Early Access today! Realpolitiks II is available on PC via Steam, GOG, and other digital platforms, priced 34,99 USD / 29,99 EUR accompanied with a 10% discount during the first week.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

New Puzzler Triversal Comes to Steam This July From Developer Phantom Compass

St Catharines based game developer, Phantom Compass, is bringing their relaxing and stunning puzzle game, Triversal, to steam July 13. The simple but addictive puzzle game tasks players with needing to “place a luminous orb over a black hole by connecting it to stretchy tethers.” An easy task on paper, but in Triversal gamers will need to use their puzzle solving skills and spatial logic to tackle the task. As things progress, the game will slowly ramp up the difficulty, pushing the player with new and more complex levels. As any good puzzle game does, Triversal will let players earn rewards and new tools to tackle the challenges.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Orbital Bullet early access — Is it worth it, or should you hold off?

As of late, I’ve been rolling my eyes when new action rogue-lites come out. Another 2D game where you go through the same old motions to eventually be victorious on a run. Despite my fatigue, I took one look at Orbital Bullet and my eyes lit up. This game holds a lot of promise, and I think it’s going to be something quite special. But, since it’s in Early Access and is looking to stay that way for the next year or so, the question stands: is Orbital Bullet worth it?
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

SimPocalypse Leaves early Access Today

It is time to roll up your sleeves and use your managerial skills to rebuild civilization, as SimPocalypse is now out of Early Access on Steam. GLYFE a gaming culture and lifestyle brand. We live to game. Visit GamingLyfe.com for all your latest gaming news, reviews, Esports highlights, live streaming news, Cosplay, and GLYFE Merchandise.
Video GamesDestructoid

RoboQuest [Early Access] Review

[If/when the game releases to its official 1.0 launch, I may write a new review should my thoughts change. Full disclosure, I was provided with a key for the game by RyseUp Studios. My review is voluntary and under no compensated agreement.]. I feel that we’re at the point lately...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Core Celebrates Early Access With Free Character Giveaway

Manticore Games’ distribution platform Core recently launched into early access and to celebrate, the company announced today that they’re giving away a free set of heroes to players for a limited time. The characters, the Terracotta Warrior and the Jade Warrior, can be added to player collections simply by playing on the platform any time before May 31.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Rank: Warmaster Warping to Early Access Soon

If you’re a fan of space games, you might be excited about this news. Laser Beams & Particle Streams Software has announced they have a new space RTS coming to Steam Early Access in Q3 of 2021. It’s called Rank: Warmaster, and it offers a variety of ways to explore the final frontier. Your main goal is to explore and conquer Mars and then the entire solar system.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Cozy Life Simulator, Hokko Life, Enters Early Access Next Month

For fans of cozy cute life simulators like Animal Crossing, Wonderscope is coming out with a similar game next month. Hokko Life was originally supposed to be released in 2020, however, due to some setbacks the Early Access version was delayed until 2021. In Hokko Life players will start a...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Mayhem in Single Valley Coming to Steam this Month

Mayhem in Single Valley, an upcoming action adventure, is coming to Steam on May 20. A demo is currently available via Steam, as well. Publisher tinyBuild confirmed the news in a press release this past Thursday. Mayhem in Single Valley has players take control of Jack. Jack is a teenager...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Is Steam Coming to Consoles?

PC users know Steam as a digital storefront where they can buy games, chat with friends, look for mods, and more. The thing is, it has been pretty much exclusive to the PC, but is it possible that Steam could be making its way onto consoles in the future? That’s what some people are speculating. And it does make sense to branch out.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Bustafellows Heads West July 30 on Steam and Switch

PQube have announced the western release date of noir mystery visual novel and otome dating sim Bustafellows. A young freelance journalist driven to help others after the death of her brother gains the ability to briefly travel back in time controlling another person. After seeing the death of a corrupt lawyer, she nonetheless tries to save him.
Video GamesSiliconera

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Available for Early Access on Steam

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is now available to purchase in Early Access through the Steam storefront. The official Steam page details how the Early Access period will function and how long the game could potentially remain in Early Access. Additionally, purchasing GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon in Early Access through Steam will come with special rewards. Consumers can get their hands on this game in Early Access for $24.99 through Steam. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Panic Mode Will Be Coming To Steam In Late June

Moebiusgames revealed this week they will be releasing their upcoming indie game Panic Mode into Steam's Early Access in June. The game plays like a casual sim-strategy title where you'll be tasked with saving a room full of creatures from dangerous disasters, all with the help of the worst set of crisis management tools ever made. The game doesn't have a publisher yet, this is more set of giving people a taste of what's to come while they improve things and decide how to move forward. You can give the game a shot when it drops into Early Access on June 25th.
Video GamesDestructoid

Early Access Review: PowerWash Simulator

Folks, I've spent over 10 hours power washing, and I feel great. Ahem. I've spent over 10 hours power washing houses, cars, and even a skate park... inside a simulation PC game. I know what you're thinking — you've got that trademark Simpsons "Yard Work Simulator" image ready to go — and I don't disagree. But for what it is, this game is surprisingly well-thought-out.