God Of Riffs Will Be Coming To Steam Early Access In July

Vyersoft and developer Boss Music Games revealed that their VR rhythm title God Of Riffs will be coming to Early Access in July. The game will have you banging your head to a truly metal soundtrack as you battle demons and warriors in the depth of hell in a crusade to vanquish everything in sight. We're honestly shocked Tenacious D isn't tied to this one as you rampage through to the beat of your own axe. The game is set to launch into Steam Early Access on Tuesday, July 27th with support for Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest. You can read more about the game here and check out the latest trailer for it as we wait the two months.