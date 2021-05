LIMA, Ohio (May 14, 2021) — For the first time since August of 2019, the gates at Limaland Motorsports Park swung open for teams and fans to come together at the 1/4 mile of thunder. After losing the season opener to weather on May 7th, Limaland kicked off the 2021 season in a very special way with the running of the inaugural Mike Streicher Memorial featuring the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets.