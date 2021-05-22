Not My Job: Jenny Finney Boylan Gets Quizzed On Hot Dogs

Just as one can’t help but think of early-career Joan Rivers while watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” it’s impossible not to think of late-career Joan Rivers while watching the fantastically funny, sharp, knowing and insightful new comedy series “Hacks” on HBO, with the great Jean Smart once again delivering Emmy-quality work. Smart absolutely owns the role of the 70-something Deborah Vance, a brassy, trailblazing, old-school stand-up comic who has a longstanding residency at a Las Vegas hotel/casino, wears expensive but loud outfits, hawks bargain jewelry on a TV shopping network, is forever dealing with a grown daughter who can’t escape her shadow and you get the idea, right? Joan. Rivers.