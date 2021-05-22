Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haskell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY AND NORTHEASTERN HASKELL COUNTIES At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plymell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Finney and northeastern Haskell Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN