Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA...MOROVIS NARANJITO...VEGA ALTA...CIALES...OROCOVIS...COROZAL AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 309 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corozal, Ciales, Morovis, Miranda, Barahona and Franquez. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Austin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive across water covered roads. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Austin The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas West Central Waller County in southeastern Texas South Central Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 602 AM CDT, Law enforcement reported continued flooding across the area from the 6 to 12 inches of rainfall on Monday. Scattered showers are anticipated to begin developing this morning and increase in coverage and intensity later today. Any additional rainfall, especially any heavy rain that falls in a short time period, will quickly runoff and cause additional rises. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenham, Sealy, Bellville, Columbus, Shelby, Industry, Cat Spring, New Ulm and Frelsburg.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Dodge City. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN KEARNY AND NORTH CENTRAL STANTON COUNTIES At 854 PM CDT/754 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT/444 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles west of Friend to 9 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Haskell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haskell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY AND NORTHEASTERN HASKELL COUNTIES At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plymell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Finney and northeastern Haskell Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Marfa Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Marfa Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Lajitas, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and eastern Presidio Counties.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/. * At 405 PM CDT/305 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR WESTERN KENT AND NORTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Clairemont to 3 miles northwest of Post, moving north at 20 mph. An additional severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Alan Henry, also moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry, Justiceburg and Clairemont. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KENT...DICKENS...NORTHEASTERN GARZA AND CROSBY COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Caprock to 5 miles southeast of Spur, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Caprock, Afton and Mcadoo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 658 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near Earth, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Hart, Earth and Springlake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 642 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 8 miles west of Hart, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Hart, Earth, Nazareth and Springlake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 12:42:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of McCamey, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCamey and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 120 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Coolidge, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hamilton County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Grimes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 08:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grimes The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM MDT /1100 PM CDT/. * At 603 PM MDT /703 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, and streets as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kendall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles northeast of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Nazareth and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Ford County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ford; Gray The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ford County in southwestern Kansas Central Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ingalls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cimarron. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northern Grant County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Kendall, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Kearny and northern Grant Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1024 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Ulysses, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hickok. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH