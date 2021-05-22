newsbreak-logo
Henderson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Navarro by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 08:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Trinidad. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.6 feet. * Flood stage is 33.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river has crested is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river.

alerts.weather.gov
