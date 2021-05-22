Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Leon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood). * From Sunday morning until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 38.1 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding of the Coffield Prison agricultural land, and ranch and farm lands along the river, is expected.