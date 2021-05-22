newsbreak-logo
Anderson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Leon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Leon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood). * From Sunday morning until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 38.1 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding of the Coffield Prison agricultural land, and ranch and farm lands along the river, is expected.

alerts.weather.gov
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Maydelle, or 14 miles southwest of Rusk, moving northeast at 35 mph. Dime to penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Anderson County.
Leon County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Freestone County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Freestone; Hill; Limestone; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Freestone County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northern Limestone County in central Texas Southern Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coolidge, or 14 miles west of Mexia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mexia, Teague, Fairfield, Hubbard, Wortham, Coolidge, Dawson, Fairfield Lake State Park, Tehuacana, Richland, Streetman and Kirvin. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 189 and 219. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH