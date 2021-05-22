Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 13:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES At 1245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galisteo, or 20 miles south of Santa Fe, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eastern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Pecos, Canada De Los Alamos, Lamy, Glorieta, Rowe and Galisteo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 284 and 310. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 273 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov