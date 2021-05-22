Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Logan, Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 13:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Logan; Morgan; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Morgan County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 111 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodrow, or 18 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fort Morgan, Brush, Log Lane Village, Merino, Hillrose, Gary, Prewitt Reservoir, Antelope Springs, Twelve-Mile Corner, Adena School, Woodlin School, Snyder, Midway and Woodrow. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH