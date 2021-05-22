newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 20 Highest Paid NFL Players

By Jimmy
nfl-therapy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highest paid NFL players can be counted here and now by a variety of metrics - total amount per current contract, average earnings per year, guaranteed money, money a player will earn in 2021, and so on. Things are simpler when it comes to counting money over time. Who raised the most money during their NFL career? Here are the current top 20 highest paid NFL players :

www.nfl-therapy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Ny Jets#American Football#Nfl Players#Nfl Football#Best Rookie#League Football#Rookies#Packers#Mvp#Stafford#Chargers#Green Bay#Ravens#Saints#Peppers#Rodgers#Modern Nfl History#Offensive Rookie#Average Salary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Best Undrafted NFL Players Since 2000

When the NFL draft ends, an absolute frenzy begins for undrafted players. While most signings bring little to no value, scouts occasionally find an absolute gem. The most notable undrafted stars in NFL history include Hall of Fame inductees Dick "Night Train Lane" and Warren Moon, along with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner. Our focus, however, is on undrafted players since 2000.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Setting realistic expectations for Justin Fields rookie season

One thing that we have learned in the past is that it is pretty hard to gauge how good a rookie quarterback will be by their rookie season. Some look like they have it and lose it, and those that struggle flash later. We will judge if Justin Fields is not the Chicago Bears Week One starter but know at the same time that most quarterbacks in his situations do not start as rookies.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Howie Roseman: Eagles want to see Jalen Hurts win starting QB job

It wasn’t quite the bold statement that some fans have been waiting for, but for the first time all offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made it clear what he wants to see happen at the quarterback position in 2021. Roseman wants to see Jalen Hurts go out and...
NFLYardbarker

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Disappointing Result At U.S. Open Qualifier

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has become quite the jack-of-all-trades since retiring from the NFL after the 2016 season. However, the 41-year-old will have to wait a little while longer for his golf career to take off. Romo attempted yet again to qualify for the U.S. Open, by entering...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Jalen Hurts is the Eagles starting QB, even if Nick Sirianni won't admit it yet

The Eagles — and especially head coach Nick Sirianni — have been hesitant to name Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback for the 2021 season, despite the fact that he's just one of two* quarterbacks currently on the roster. The other is an aging Joe Flacco, who was presumably brought in to mentor and back up the second-year QB and former Heisman finalist.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...