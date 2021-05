The U.S. Federal Reserve recently announced its intentions to develop a digital currency. Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement that this currency would not replace cash. "Technology now enables the development and issuance of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. A CBDC is a new type of central bank liability issued in digital form," Powell said in the video. "While various structures and technologies might be used, a CBDC could be designed for use by the general public."