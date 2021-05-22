Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana's First Skeleton Athlete, Offers NFTs To Raise Funds To Compete In The 2022 Winter Olympics

Vegan boxer Tammara Thibeault is training at the National Institute of Sport in Montreal, QC in preparation for the Tokyo Summer Olympics as part of Team Canada. Thibeault, who recently became an official brand ambassador for online vegan marketplace Vejii, aims to raise worldwide awareness of the nutritional and overall health benefits of living plant-based. Raised in Saskatchewan, the 24-year-old started boxing at age nine as a way to spend more time with her brother and father, former professional football player Patrick Thibeault, who used the sport to stay in shape during his off-season.